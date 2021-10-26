Fmr LLC Buys 45,821 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.50% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.