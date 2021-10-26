Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 767,083 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.90% of Alamos Gold worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,047,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after buying an additional 1,001,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,373,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 836,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

AGI stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.