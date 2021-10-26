Fmr LLC Makes New $27.77 Million Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,618,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,767,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.