Fmr LLC Raises Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,247 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

