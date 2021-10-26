Fmr LLC Sells 10,147,709 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,147,709 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 316,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 191,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 227.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 343,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

AUY opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.