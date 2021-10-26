Fmr LLC Sells 36,250 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 225,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of FULC opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $981.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.