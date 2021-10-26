Fmr LLC Sells 71,200 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

