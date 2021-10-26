Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 462,265 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PerkinElmer worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.