ForgeRock Inc’s (NYSE:FORG) Quiet Period To End on October 26th

ForgeRock’s (NYSE:FORG) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 26th. ForgeRock had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FORG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

FORG stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

