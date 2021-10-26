FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.390 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

