FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.390 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FORM stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
