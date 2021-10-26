Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,425 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

