Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSM opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

