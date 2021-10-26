Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

