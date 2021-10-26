Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

