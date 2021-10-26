Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

