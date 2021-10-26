Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.