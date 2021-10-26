Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $737,000 Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ML. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ML opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

