Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTAI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

