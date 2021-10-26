Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.630-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. 1,240,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

