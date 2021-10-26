Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOSL. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 606,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,293 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $635.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

