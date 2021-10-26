Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $144.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

