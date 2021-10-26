Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.990-$3.070 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

