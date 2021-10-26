Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 110,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,573. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.