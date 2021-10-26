Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 127,875 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.96% of PCTEL worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 81.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in PCTEL by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. PCTEL, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 million, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.30.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

