Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 207.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

