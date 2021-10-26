Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $191.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $120.76 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

