Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $428.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

