Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 463.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,284 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 746,163 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of VET opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

