Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,938 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 811.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

