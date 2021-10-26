Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $44,970,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $35,095,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.