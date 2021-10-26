Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Franklin Street Properties worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $514.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

