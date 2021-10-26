Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FT opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

