Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$12.10 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.31.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ci Capital lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.02.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

