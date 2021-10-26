Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $62,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefónica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

