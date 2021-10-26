Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 2,068 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

