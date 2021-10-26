Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.60 ($57.17).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €41.40 ($48.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.