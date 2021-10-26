Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,031% compared to the typical volume of 628 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. 41,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $24,527,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $226,934,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

