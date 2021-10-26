FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FSK stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

