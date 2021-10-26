Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.29. 588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.