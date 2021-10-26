Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 43,377 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

