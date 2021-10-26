FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.56. Oppenheimer has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.56.

BIIB stock opened at $269.94 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

