FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

