FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LSTR. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.36 on Monday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.