FY2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

OneMain stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,701,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,295,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

