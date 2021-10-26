FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $19.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.94 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

