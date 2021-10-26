FY2022 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Reduced by Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

NYSE MTB opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

