FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increased by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

