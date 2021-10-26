FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Cut by Analyst

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trend Micro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

TMICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TMICY stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.27%.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.