FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Issued By B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

