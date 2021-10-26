FY2025 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered by Analyst

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

RDUS stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1,170.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

